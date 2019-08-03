GOLF: Whitefields and Ansty results round-up

Still time to join Seniors Pairs Open at Thurlaston course

Whitefields

The Men’s July Stableford at Whitefields was won by Alan Pepper with a score of 40pts from Robert Janczak on 37pts (after countback) and third was Zebulun Greer also on 37.

The Seniors July Stableford was won by Ken Reay with a score of 42pts from Ian McCord on 38pts (after countback) and third was Edward Ayres also on 38pts.

The Barrie Thomas stableford Pairs competition was won by Mike Artles and Martin McNally, with 48pts.

The course is playing extremely well and spaces/Tee times are still available for the Whitefields Seniors Pairs Open on Monday, August 12.

Ansty Golf Centre

Summer Alliance Week 13: 1st Graham Hanna 41pts, 2nd Tony Elsby 36pts, 3rd David Suckley 33pts

Pub League Qualifying Round 12: Hinckley Knight 89Signal Box 65, Blue Pig 88 beat Greyhound 88, Bulkington WMC 88 Sports Connexion 72, Rose & Crown 85 Open Arms 64, Devonshire 77 Spike Bar 50, Old Smithys 71 Ansty Old Boys 32, Ansty 58 Charterhouse 56.

Seniors: Ansty lost to West Midlands 4 & 2 (home).