GOLF: Whitefields seniors teams play for their Ryder Cup

Open Day at the Thurlaston club on Bank Holiday Monday

Whitefields seniors team has had two excellent home win successes, firstly beating Stratford Park seniors 5-1 and then winning 4-2 over Hellidon Lakes seniors.

The seniors’ annual senior pairs open won by the Rugby Golf Club pair of Mick Rushall and Mick Kowal with a score of 42 pts.

This week saw the conclusion of the Midvale trophy, a knockout competition for the seniors, with a win of 2 to 1 to Stephen Entwistle over David Gilkes.

The Men’s August stableford was won by David Williams with 38pts from Adrian Roberts on 37pts and third was Stephen Entwistle on36.

The Captain’s Texas scramble was won by the team of Ady Stock, Taffy Hughes, Pete Macintosh and Paula Burdett.

Joan Kearney won the Ladies Iverley Cup from Blanaid Cook. Joan was also successful in the Ladies EWGA Medal with a score of 77 (after countback) from Blanaid Cook also on 77 and third was Sue Mason with 80.

The annual seniors ‘Ryder Cup’ match played by two teams and again the Seniors Captain was beaten by the Seniors Vice-Captain’s team who retain the trophy.

This Monday (August 26) is something special at Whitefields as it’s their Open Day and all golfers are invited to attend with a free round of golf for all. Please contact the golf shop for a tee time.