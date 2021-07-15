Great performances at English Schools by Rugby & Northampton athletes

Grace Pollard

The annual English Schools Athletics Championships took place in Manchester last weekend and Rugby and Northampton AC athletes produced some stellar performances across the three days of competition, writes John Gercs.

Qualification for the event was extremely tough as Covid restrictions meant that only the cream of country were selected in each of the respective events.

The Friday session saw Senior athletes (sixth form) kick off the competition. Here Lewis Panter competed in the 3000m, whilst Noah Bennett raced in the slightly shorter 1500m and Jacob Spencer took part in the 200m. The pick of the performances came from Finlay Ward, however, as he strode to an amazing 6th position in the 2000m steeple chase.

Oke Okere

The following day saw the Inter athletes take centre stage. Charlotte Bowers took part in the hammer producing and excellent throw of just short of 39 metres. Grace Pollard, competing in her first ever major competition, showed how hard training throughout lockdown had really paid off as she threw a personal best of 35m 83cm to claim a magnificent bronze medal !

The Juniors (Yr 8 and 9) were also well represented with newcomer Josh Sothcott competing in the 300m ,whilst Oke Okere sprang to an amazing 5m 60 cm to claim 8th position in the long jump. Pride of place went to Ella Darby, however. Ella competing against older girls ran superbly in the 300m to claim 6th position. Cameron McGregor and Isabel Mur were also selected to compete but were unable to do so.