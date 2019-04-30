GYMNASTICS: Dedicated Rugby gymnasts qualify for nationals

Fantastic results at West Midlands grades competition

Congratulations to all the Rugby Gymnastics Club gymnasts who competed at the West Midlands, Women’s Artistic Compulsory and National Grades in April.

Emma Lockley (National 4) was placed 4th overall and 1st on beam.

Sophie Chang (National 2) won overall gold and was 1st on beam, and 3rd on floor, bars and range & conditioning.

Daniella Hurwood (National 2) was placed 2nd overall and was 1st on bars and vault and 3rd on floor.

Julia Kaczmarek (National 1) won overall gold and was 1st on beam and bars and 3rd on floor.

Grace McCollin (Compulsory Level 3) also won overall gold and was 1st on bars and beam with 3rd placings on range & conditioning and floor.

All the above gymnasts have now qualified to represent the West Midlands at the national finals in May.

The gymnasts all train at Rugby Gymnastics Club with coaches Tracey Kerr and Clare Clewlow with all girls training approximately 25 hours a week.