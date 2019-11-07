GYMNASTICS: Luke Marsh is a national champion again

Hayden Taylor-Walton helped the Level 4 team to the silver medal

Rugby Gymnastics Club is celebrating another national title for Luke Marsh.

Competing for the West Midlands at the Men’s Artistic National Elite and Development Grade Finals, Luke was again the overall national champion in his age group.

Also representing the region at the GMAC in Birmingham last weekend, were Hayden Rankin, Thomas Wilson, Taio Welch, Liam Standeven, Hayden Taylor-Walton and Christian Mobsby.

Luke Marsh and coach Sergiy Kotlyarov

They are all members of the Rugby Men’s Artistic Squad at the Lower Hillmorton Road club.

The boys competed across a number of age categories in both team and individual competitions with tremendous performances and great scores from all the young gymnasts.

The West Midlands Club Level 4 (under 12s) team including Hayden Taylor-Walton from Rugby took the silver medal and the West Midlands Elite Level 6 (under 14s) team including Luke Marsh took first place.

In the individual all round Elite Level 6 competition Luke Marsh took the all-round gold medal, retaining his title of national champion in his age group.

All of the gymnasts train between 20 and 30 hours every week with their coaches Sergiy Kotlyarov and Julie Marsh at Rugby Gymnastics Club, which has more than 1,000 members.

The club are currently looking to relocate to new purpose-built premises in Kilsby Lane but desperately need to raise the final funds for the project.