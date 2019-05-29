GYMNASTICS: Tremendous success for Rugby's trio of tumblers

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Tumbling English Championships

Last week three Rugby Gymnastics Club gymnasts qualified to compete in the English Championships held at Telford International Centre.

They were selected by achieving first or second place in the Regional Competition held in March this year.

Eva McCreath competed at NDP Level 4 in the under 13 category and was placed fourth, Ruby-May Sayer competed in the 11 to 12 years of age category at NDP level 3 and achieved first place with the third highest score from the whole weekends’ competition.

Lydia Clewlow in the 11 to 12 year-olds NDP Level 2 category just missed out on third place by .20 -

Congratulations to all three girls, who are now training hard for the Tumbling Semi-Finals to be held at Barclaycard Arena over the weekend on June 8-9.