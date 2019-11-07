HOCKEY PICTURES: Action from Rugby Men's 3rd XI v Boots 2nd XI

REWHC Men's 3rd XI 2 Boots 2nd XI 3: An early goal to Man of the Match Joe Manning put Rugby ahead, but a strong Boots side came back hard on the restart and managed to go 2-1 up before the end of the half. A third goal to Boots was enough to put the game away but a Chris Harding drag-flick at the final whistle saw Rugby claw one back as they dominated periods of the second half. PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER