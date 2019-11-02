HOCKEY: Weekend fixtures for Rugby & East Warwickshire teams

Results round-up

Fixtures for Saturday, November 2

Action from the Men's 1st XI with Warwick

Ladies 2nd – Olton 3rd away

Ladies 3rd – Leamington 4th – Princethorpe 1430

Ladies 4th – Leamington 5th away

Men’s 1st – North Stafford 1st – Hart Field 1400

Men’s 2nd – Olton 2nd away

Men’s 3rd – Boots 2nd – Rugby School 1200

Men’s 4th – Leicester 3rd away

Men’s 5th – Northampton Saints 5th – Rugby School 1200

Men’s 6th – Warwick University 4th away

Men’s 7th – Khalsa Leamington 6th – Hart Field 1530

Round-up from last weekend's games:

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

Men’s 1st 2 Warwick 1st 3

A slow start saw Warwick take a two-goal lead early on before Rugby switched on and a penalty corner goal from Man of the Match Luke Armstrong put Rugby back in the game.

A goal to Alex Hammant drew Rugby level before half time. A Warwick penalty corner then took the lead and they held on for the win.

REWHC Men’s 1st 9 Kettering 1st 1

Goals to Adam Hewitt (3), Man of the Match Jacob Till (2), Alex Hammant, Luke Armstrong, Andy Walker and Chris Harding saw the 1st team dominate their first cup game of the season.

REWHC Men’s 2nd 1 Chesterfield 1st 7

A goal to Liam Brown was unable to prevent the ongoing pressure from a fast Chesterfield side. Despite solid saves from Connor Robson and all round good defence from Man of the Match Jack Dempsey the game was an uphill battle .

REWHC Men’s 3rd 3 Stratford 2nd 0

A great team performance saw the 3s get their first league win of the season. Ben Hardy salvaged a botched short corner to sneak the ball in from a tight angle, banking the ball in off a defender’s stick.

Man of the Match Archie Houghton forced the keeper to make several saves whilst scoring twice, including a great individual effort to break into the D and place one over the sliding keeper.

REWHC Men’s 4th 2 North’mpton Saints 3rd 2

Two goals to Man of the Match Will Cooper-Harris saw Rugby ahead but goals against the run of play saw Northampton draw level in each half, leaving it late to salvage the draw from a scramble in the D.

REWHC Men’s 5th 5 Coalville 4th 2

Goals to Man of the Match Harry Kirkbride (2), Tom Scott-Brown, Ben Stutchbury and Giles Morrison saw Rugby put in a strong performance against Coalville, who tried to mount the comeback early in the second half but could not overcome the pressure.

REWHC Men’s 6th 1 Ashby 3rd 0

A goal to Ed Thomas from a well-placed shot was the only action for the game thanks to Man of the Match Harry Scutt in goal preventing Ashby from levelling. A very close game and a fair result and always good to come away with points.

REWHC Ladies 3rd 3 Boots 1st 2

Despite going down early, a penalty corner strike from Springett saw the score level. A second goal came to Rugby through hard work by Sarah Naylor finished by Kirby Harris. After half time another penalty corner goal from Springett saw Rugby up by two before a Boots penalty corner tried to bring to comeback but Player of the Match Katie Woolliscroft kept them at bay in the defence.

REWHC Ladies 3rd 5 Warwick University 3rd 1

Player of the Match Tilly scored in a great performance by the team, running rings around the students and working hard all game.

REWHC Girls U18 2 Olton 4

An early goal to Olton saw Rugby on the back foot early but a back post tip-in from Tilly saw Rugby draw level.

Going down again in the second half a rebound from a Kirby shot was slotted away out of the air by Ffion but two breakaway goals to Olton meant the final score did not reflect the game overall.

REWHC Boys U16 1 Repton 10

The first match in the Tier 1 competition saw Rugby face a very impressive Repton school side.

Well done to the boys and thank you to the supporters for keeping spirits high.