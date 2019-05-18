ICE HOCKEY: Rhodes helps Midlands to win Under 17s championship

Dunchurch youngster invited to trial for Great Britain Under 18s

The UK junior ice hockey season reached its conclusion over the bank holiday weekend at Ice Sheffield with the UK Conference Championship Tournament between the five regions – Scotland, North, Midlands, South West and South East. The elite players from each region competed in the Under 11, 13, 15 & 17 age groups in 44 games over three days.

Rhodes Mitchell-King, who is assisted by GLL Sports Foundation as part of the Rugby Sports Awards Scheme and plays his club ice hockey for the Coventry Blaze Academy, made the team for the Midlands at Under 17 level.

Trials for the team took place during the autumn at Nottingham and Telford with the team being announced early in the new year. The team then had regular training sessions and some challenge games as preparation for the UK final.

Over the weekend the Midlands Under 17 team scored 12 goals in their four round-robin games winning two, drawing one and losing one. They then met the South East team in the grand final on Monday evening.

In a keenly contested game the Midlands finally overcame the only team to have beaten them earlier in the tournament, with three unanswered goals to clinch the Under 17 Championship.

Many of the Midlands team, including Rhodes, were members of the Midlands team who won the Under 15 Championship last year.

Subsequent to the Conference Tournament Rhodes has now been invited to trial in August for next season’s Great Britain Under 18 Team.

But before that trial and other summer tournaments he takes his place in the Coventry Blaze Under 20 team this weekend at Sheffield as they defend their English Under 20 Championship.