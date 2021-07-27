Kimberley Woods through to Olympic final in Tokyo

Kimberley Woods (Picture by Sam Mellish)

Rugby's Olympic Kimberley woods has qualified in sixth place for the women's K1 final in Tokyo 2020. She was the 16th canoeist of 24 to start in the semi-final, having finished eighth in the heats, with the pressure of knowing only the top ten would go through to contest the medals. The final is due to start at 8.15am today (Tuesday)

Kimberley's clean run in 109 seconds was the quickest at that point, attracting huge praise from BBC commentators for her powerful run, looking very composed, solid and in control.

Australia's Jessica Fox again claimed top spot, putting down the fastest run of the semi-finals, clocking 105.85 including a two-second penalty.