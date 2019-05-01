LONDON MARATHON: Training pays off with impressive runs for Rugby & Northampton athletes

Alistair McDonnell leads the 30+ club members home in 148th place overall

The London Marathon is the biggest event in the road running calendar with the race being the culmination of many months of training for many of Rugby & Northampton AC’s athletes.

Hopes were high and the athletes did not disappoint with over 30 members completing the gruelling 26 miles.

After recent personal bests over 10km and the half marathon, Alistair McDonnel started the race aiming for a massive best. He ran superbly throughout to finish in 2 hours 33 minutes 10 secs – overall in 148th place.

Not far behind, however, was Ultra specialist Stephen Marks, who paced the race superbly to finish just behind in an outstanding 2-33.57 secs.

Next came Dean Oldfield, again with a massive best of 2-44.41 secs. Dean was followed by Dave Ball – again smashing his best time with 2-46.21 secs.

The next R&N athlete was Vicky Nealon. Vicky had recently completed the Manchester marathon in a personal best time but went even faster in London in clocking 2- 50. 52 – finishing as overall 39th quickest female in the whole race.

Vicky was chased home by Matt Carroll in 2-51. 07 with Mike Andrews in 2- 54. 51 secs.

Further finishers were Daniel Mould in 3-02. 14, Mike Harvey in 3 -06.32 secs, Richard Stevens 3-14 and then came three ladies - Zoe Shepherd 3- 22, Caroline Carrol 3 -23 and Sophie Wilkinson- Hargate in 3-28.

But it was not all about the elite runners. Some 11 members of the Ladies Running Group arm of R&N AC also took part in the marathon.

Coach Alison Chippington and group members Angela Bayliss and Heather Marfleet had run marathons before, but for Rachel McGuire, Lisa Li, Leanne Dale, Anne-Marie McIntyre, Stephanie Dodd, Lucia Marsella, Emma Burrows and Nicola Elliott it was their first time.

“The London marathon was just the most incredible day of my life and without this group I never would have done it,” enthused youngest LRG participant Emma Burrows, 28.

An army of supporters from the group were in London to cheer all 11 across the finishing line.

Not to be outdone by their long-distance running mates, more than 30 members of the LRG went to Abbey Park in Leicester and completed the Leicester Big 10K.

For most of the group it was their first 10K, having begun running just last year with the group’s 16-week Beginner course which restarts in January every year.

The current Beginners Group will be running their first 5k on May 19 at Rugby’s Ready Steady Fun Run. Here's all the details

