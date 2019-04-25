MARTIAL ARTS: Open day at new G Force centre on Sunday

Celebrity appearance, stalls, bouncy castle along with kickboxing demonstrations and free martial arts workshops

G Force Martial Arts school are inviting Rugby people to visit their new centre this weekend.

Gordon Burcham in the new G Force centre in Somers Road

It opened to members in January this year, but it has been a huge refurbishment project and so there were still some final touches to be carried out in preparation for the official launch day this Sunday (April 28) at 5 Somers Road, Rugby, CV22 7DB.

The centre is run by owner/founder Gordon Burcham who has been in the Martial Arts industry for over 20 years.

His dream became a reality when he was able to move to this new centre and bring his two businesses under the one roof at the beginning of 2019.

He had a vision to provide the best experience for his students and the local people and offer a great family friendly space for the community.

.

On Sunday, they will have a celebrity appearance, stalls, bouncy castle, raffle and competitions along with kickboxing demonstrations and free martial arts workshops. There will be food and drink available to purchase from the on-site café.

If you or anyone you know fancies trying Martial Arts, there will be some special launch offers only available on the day.

They have classes six days a week and for age two upwards.

The new facility includes two dojos, showers, changing rooms and offices along with a training and development suite.

.

They are especially proud of their G Force café which provides fresh, healthy food and helps make G Force an

attractive place to spend time.

Gordon is a triple world kickboxing champion and author with a podcast that goes out twice a week, motivational speaker and a business coach/mentor.

He is also an ambassador for Autism and loves teaching, inspiring and motivating his members in the dojo.

.

“It is so rewarding for me to see how martial arts can help develop children and increase their confidence as I was

bullied as a child at school,” said Gordon.

His passion and love of helping others was the reason behind setting up his second, company - Business Mastery Success.

Gordon provides coaching/mentoring and regularly runs Masterminds and training courses for other Martial Arts school owners to help them grow.

He also has big plans to help small businesses in

Rugby too and will be

.

sharing his expertise and running some great events for them.

In addition to this, G Force now hire out their fully equipped training and development suite.

To contact G Force email: enquires@gforcemartialarts.com or call (01788) 565605.