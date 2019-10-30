MOTORSPORT: Rugby's rally driver Ashleigh Morris starts new season at Oulton Park

Eight rounds of Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship ahead

Rugby-based rally driver Ashleigh Morris is preparing to take on the 2019/20 Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship which starts this Saturday at Oulton Park.

Ashleigh finished second in class B in last year’s championship and will return to the series this year in her Ford Fiesta R200, with regular co-driver Jamie Mactavish.

The Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship consists of eight rounds at some of the UK’s premier race circuits including Brands Hatch, Oulton Park and Donington.

Each event consists of approximately 50 stage miles over a variety of challenges from crests and jumps to water splashes.

Cirrus Research - noise measurement instrument specialists - have stepped up to be the team’s title sponsors this year, so the car has been rebranded in their colours.

Ashleigh said: “I’m delighted to be extending our partnership with Cirrus Research for the 2019-20 season.

“We really enjoyed working with them last season and are really grateful for their long-term support.

“We have some exciting plans for the new season and can’t wait to get started.”

This year the team will also be supported by Morris Lubricants, Real Systems Controls and Demon Tweeks.

Ashleigh, who moved down to Rugby from Scotland, said: “We’re also really pleased to have FJ-RS Engineering running the car this year.

“Their expertise has helped us set up the car and we are well prepared for the new season and can’t wait to get started.”

Championship coverage will be available to view online via Amazon Prime.

You can follow Ashleigh’s progress in the 2019/20 Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship on http://ashleighmorris.com, or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/AshleighMorrisRallying, or https://www.instagram.com/ashleigh_morris/