MOTORSPORT: Two awards for Rugby's rally driver and her team

Ashleigh Morris picks up trophies for second in class and Spirit of the Championship

Rugby rally driver takes second in class in Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship Awards

Ashleigh Morris and co-driver Jamie Mactavish

Rugby-based rally driver Ashleigh Morris picked up her trophy for finishing second in Class B at last weekend’s 2018-19 Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship Awards at Oulton Park.

As well as their class awards the team were delighted to be awarded the TORQ Spirit of the Championship Award for coming back so quickly after their roll at Knockhill Racing Circuit in December.

The team had a challenging season, with the roll at Knockhill, a couple of mechanical issues and an incident at the season finale at Cadwell Park so were pleased to achieve 2nd in class in the drivers’ championship and a class win for co-driver Jamie.

Ashleigh said: “This season has been tough for us so it was great to see our efforts recognised and to celebrate our achievements and catch up with the other crews. We’re working hard over the summer on improvements to the car and will come back stronger than ever, aiming to take the class victory next year.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us this season: our sponsors Cirrus Research and Real Systems Controls; and TnS Rally for doing a brilliant job looking after the car and getting us up and running so quickly after Knockhill. We’re already looking forward to next season, and further information on our plans will be announced soon.”