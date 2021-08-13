Mum and daughter are record breakers!

Gemma and Isabelle Knight

Competing in the Warwickshire Athletics Championships last weekend, mum and daughter Gemma and Isabelle Knight both broke the County 200m records.

Isabelle, 12, clocked 26.76 in the Under 13 200m girls and Gemma, who has just turned 40, in the seniors 200m ran a Masters best of 27.55 to complete a double family celebration for the Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club members.

“We had looked at the table and knew Issy had achieved a new County record but I was surprised to learn that I also had for the same event!” said Gemma.