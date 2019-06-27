ORIENTEEERING: Urban and sprint racing weekend

Octavian Droobers

Running around streets and parkland in towns and cities is increasing in popularity and orienteers had many opportunities this weekend in which to compete. Becoming adept at taking short sharp directional changes to select the best route to each control at a fast pace is a skill that Will Gardner M21 was making this weekend at the Sprint Scotland triple event, around Bo’ness and Denny, competing against many overseas competitors. After racing into 2nd, 5th and 11th places respectively he earned an overall 7th place taking 44.23mins, which was only 1 min 20 seconds behind the winner from Norway in the Men's Elite class.

Meanwhile at Gainsborough, organised by HALO (Humberside and Lincolnshire Orienteers) there were two events on Saturday in which OD members competed. The morning sprint race saw Sheila Carey gain a 2nd place in the Women's Ultra Vet class, a 4th for David Lawson on the 2.2km Men's Super Vet class, 5th place for Liz Phillips in the Women's Super Vet class and joint 5th places for Peter Carey and Roman Kotecky, Men's Ultra Vet class. In the afternoon Sheila Carey triumphed with a 1st place in the Women's Ultra Vet class taking 26.59mins on the 2.7km course. Three club members clocked up 5th places: Liz Phillips 36.02mins in the 3.4km Women's Super Vet class, David Lawson 31.54mins in the 4.1km Men's Super Vet class and Bruce Bryant 32mins in the 3.4km Men's Ultra Vet course.

On Sunday Margaret Willdig and Liz Phillips were both placed 3rd overall after competing in the Witham St Hughs two sprint races, a prologue followed by a chasing start race, organised by LOG (Lincoln Orienteering Club). Margaret took 42.19mins overall in the Women's Ultra Vet class and Liz 38.44mins in the Women's Super Vet class. Keith Willdig was 5th in 36.01mins on the Men's Veteran course.

Next event

On Wednesday, July 3 Octavian Droobers will be returning to Coundon Park, Coventry, with an orienteering race and starts anytime between 6pm and 7.30pm. They look forward to seeing newcomers and experienced orienteers running around the park, looking for check points placed at strategic points. It is a bit like a treasure hunt and competitors will use a specially drawn map and electronic timer to guide them. All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families are welcome to experience this outdoor adventure sport. This will be a score event – find as many controls – as possible within a set time. No need to book just turn up, instruction given to all newcomers, see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or call (01926) 632189.