ORIENTEERING: Big weekend celebrating European City of Sport

Two days of competition around Coventry

To celebrate Coventry European City of Sport 2019 Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club are staging a Coventry Weekend of Orienteering on June 8-9. These two great days of orienteering will take place, starting on Saturday around the campus of University of Warwick, with registration at the brand new University Sports Centre - and on Sunday the event arena will be at Whitefriars Pocket Park in the centre of Coventry.

Octavian Droobers event organisers Phil Kirk and Keith Willdig, will be welcoming international orienteers and athletes from 75 clubs, with an age range of 5 – 85 years, from all over the UK and overseas. The event has been awarded national status and will form part of the UK Orienteering and Urban Leagues. Phil and Keith have praised the tremendous support that has been received from Coventry, especially University of Warwick personnel and Coventry City council staff.

On both days numbered control points will be placed at 70 varied locations, including significant features such as statues, trees, fences, benches etc. Specially drawn, very detailed, large scale maps, showing all streets and buildings, covering the University campus and the centre of Coventry have been produced. These will be issued to each competitor, along with electronic timers at pre-allocated start times, from 11am on Saturday at the University of Warwick and from 10am until 12noon on Sunday at the Coventry City Centre venue. The map for each course shows the control points competitors need to visit in the right order. Winning times will be published at each venue and on the club website.

There will be limited entry on the day for newcomers subject to map and start time availability. See www.octavian-droobers.org for more information.