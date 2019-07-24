ORIENTEERING: British team call-ups for four Octavian Droobers

Results from Rugby's Urban event around Whinfield Rec and Hillmorton

Four members of Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club have been selected to represent Great Britain or to attend national training camps. The club wishes all of these talented athletes the very best and hopes they achieve success in their competitions.

The International Orienteering Federation World Cup Final at the end of October takes place in China and Will Gardner, British Orienteering’s top ranked athlete, has been selected to represent Great Britain. The event takes place in Guangzhou in southern China and is the 4th in the World Cup series. He competed in the 1st of these World Cup Series in Helsinki. In China he will run in the Middle Distance, Mixed Sprint Relay and Sprint distances.

Congratulations go to Duncan Birtwistle and Nathan Lawson who have both been selected to represent GB in the Euromeeting 2019 in Estonia on 14 and 15 September. They will be racing on two middle distance courses, the second of which will be a pursuit race.

Felix Lunn has been selected to travel to Stockholm in Sweden in mid-August to attend the National Junior Regional Squad annual camp for the most promising orienteers in the 16 and 17 year age groups. Following successful performances in the regional and national selection races he was awarded this great opportunity tol join 18 athletes at this 10 day training and competition venue. Currently Felix is with his family of orienteers competing at the international O-Ringen in Sweden along with approx. 20,000.competitors from over 40 countries, gaining more international experience.

Rugby results: Winner of the long course at the Rugby Urban race based at Whinfield Rec and through Hillmorton was Will Gardner, Britains top ranked orienteer.

Octavia Wisbey organised the event and welcomed several visitors as well as club members, including two from Australia. The medium course was won by Richard Gardner and Tiia Istolahti was 2nd from Finland and Hinna Hiettinen, also from Finland, was the winner of the Short course. Ilze Yeates from Australia won the Orange course.

Next event: Octavian Droobers welcomes newcomers of all abilities to this fun adventure outdoor sport, runners and walkers, of all ages 5 – 85 years, to its summer Wednesday evening events. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 6 and 7.30pm, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed. On Wednesday 7th August it will be at the War Memorial Park, Coventry. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org or call 01926 632189.