ORIENTEERING: Droobers' sunny Burton Dassett event proves propular

Success at White Rose weekend in Scarborough

Burton Dassett Country Park was the venue for the local orienteering event and proved popular on the sunny evening. Mark Rookledge designed some interesting courses for competitors including a mass start for the long 5.5km course, resulting in some great racing in to the finish.

Roger Hailey M80 won the Short 1.7km course taking 20.07mins, Anne Straube W40 was 1st on the Medium 3.2km course taking 26.19mins. The long course was won by Will Gardner M21 in 27.15mins, Kin Wai Lee M21 was 2nd in 38.17mins and Kevin Stephens M45 from NWO was 3rd in 40.33mins.

Several club members went to the annual Yorkshire White Rose Weekend which this year was based around Scarborough. Overall results after competing in the Middle distance and Classic distance races saw Max Straube-Roth 6th on the M10 courses, Dave Marr 3rd and Bob Brandon 9th on the M65 Long course, Peter Carey 5th on the M70 Long, John Bowman 2nd and Trevor Simpson 7th on the M75 Long. Kirsten Strain was 2nd on the W21 Long, Anne Straube 1st and Lesley Ross 2nd on the W40 Long, Sheila Carey was 1st and Sue Bicknell 7th on the W70 Long and Hilary Simpson won the W75 course. Paul Gregson was 2nd on the M35 short, Daniel Roth 2nd on the M40 short and Kevin Ross also 2nd on the M55 short.

Winner of the relay team 160 years plus category were Kevin and Lesley Ross and Trevor Simpson. At the night race Sheila Carey was 1st on the Ultra Vet Womens course, Peter Carey 2nd on the Ultra Vet Mens course, Anne Straube 2nd on the Veteran Womens course and Max Straube-Roth 3rd on the Young Junior Mens course.

Octavian Droobers welcomes newcomers of all abilities to this fun adventure outdoor sport, runners and walkers, of all ages 5 – 85 years, to their next event on Saturday 21st September at Tudor Grange Park, Solihull, B91 3LU. Families especially enjoy this as it is often likened to a treasure hunt. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 10am and 12 noon, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org or call 01926 632189.