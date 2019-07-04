ORIENTEERING: Families invited to have a go around Rugby's Whinfield Rec

Newcomers invited to series of Wednesday evening events for all ages

Taking up a sport that the whole family can do can help everyone to get active and enjoy some fresh air!

Orienteering takes place around the area most weeks and the Octavian Droobers' Will Gardner - the top ranked British orienteer who competes for GB - is a great role model.

His success he says comes from being out and about, from an early age, having a really enjoyable and fun adventure time in parks and woods with his two brothers and parents. Getting faster and learning how to find your way using a map and compass can be compared to a treasure hunt on the run, but walking is best when starting out in the sport.

Octavian Droobers welcomes newcomers of all abilities, and ages 5 – 85 years, to its summer Wednesday evening events. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 6 and 7.30pm, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed.

On Wednesday 10th July the venue is Ryton Pools Country Park, on Wednesday 17th July it will be at Rugby's Whinfield Park, Clifton Road and on Wednesday 24th July at Oversley Wood, near Alcester. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or call (01926) 632189.