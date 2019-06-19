ORIENTEERING: Fine performances by Octavian Droobers

Two more chances to try orienteering around the region

The BOK Blast weekend organised by Bristol Orienteering Club was very popular. On Saturday competitors competed in both the morning and afternoon sprint races and combined results show some fine runs by Droobers: Nadine Wright was the overall winner of the Women's Open race, Chris McCartney was 5th on the Men's Vet race, Liz Phillips 5th on the Women's Super Vet course and Sue Hallett 9th Women's Ultra Vet course.

On Sunday, at the Urban race in Thornbury, Nadine Wright was 2nd on the Women's Open 9.8km race taking 57.51mins. Chris McCartney was 8th on the Men's Vet 9.8km course in 48.47mins.

The East Midlands Urban League attracted club members to the race around Allestree, Derby, organised by Derwent Valley Orienteers. The event, based at Derby University campus, saw Sheila Carey run fast to achieve 1st place on the Women's Ultra Vet course and 6th for Karin Kirk on the same course, 4th for Margaret Willdig on the Women's Super Vet course and 6th place for Keith Willdig on the Men’s Ultra Vet course.

Next events

On Wednesday, June 26 there will be an orienteering event in the evening in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, and an 8-mile run visiting all the gates of the park. Runners and walkers will be most welcome, see City of Birmingham Orienteering Club for full details (COBOC).

On Wednesday, July 3 Octavian Droobers will be returning to Coundon Park, Coventry, with starts anytime between 6pm and 7.30pm. They look forward to seeing newcomers and experienced orienteers explore the parkland. A bit like a treasure hunt competitors need to find controls placed in the park, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer. All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families are welcome to experience this outdoor adventure sport. This will be a score event – find as many controls – as possible within a set time. No need to book just turn up, instruction given to all newcomers, see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or call 01926 632189.