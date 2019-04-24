ORIENTEERING: Four-day Easter festival attracts 4,000 competitors

Have a go at Warwick in first of summer evening series

The annual Orienteering Festival took place in Southern England this year and over the 4 days a variety of races, from sprint, middle and long distances plus a relay were staged. This, the JK2019, is the largest event in the UK calendar and some 4000 competitors from around the UK and overseas enjoyed the brilliant weather. Octavian Droobers club members were well represented and there were some good results. These are the Initial results and full results including the combined Day 2 and 3 and Relay results to follow soon.

.

The initial results showed that William Gardner won the M21E Elite sprint race around the Aldershot Army Garrison. Other top ten results at the sprint event were, Hilary Simpson 2nd on the W80 course, Peter Carey 3rd on the M75 course, Richard Gardner was 4th on the M65 course, Sheila Carey 5th on the W70 course, Sue Bicknell 6th on the W75 course, Barry Elkington was 7th on the M60 course and Philip Lunn 9th on the Novice course.

On Day 2 at Windmill Hill the middle distance initial results were: 2nd place for Lesley Ross on the W50 Long course, 3rd Hilary Simpson W80 courses, 4th place for William Gardner on the M21 Elite course. 5th Alistair Landels on the M50 Long course, 5th Sheila Carey W70 Long course, 5th Max Straube-Roth M10 Acourse, 1st Carolyn Marr W70 short course, 4th John Bowman M75 Short course, 5th Mykyta Chubynsky M40 short course, 5th Sian Gardner W60 Short, 5th Tom Jeffries and 7th Daniel Roth on the M45 Short course, 6th Richard Gardner M65 Long Course, 7th Anne Straube W40 Long course, 9th Stephen Elkington M21 short course, 9th Barry Elkington M60 Long course, 9th Vivianne Lawson W50 short course, 10th Juliette Soulard W45 Long course, 1st place for Alfie Bullus on the M20 Long course, 5th Thomas Chapple M14 B course, 3rd Ruben Jeffries M10 B course.

Cold Ash Woods near Hermitage in Berkshire, was the venue for Day 3 Long Distance and Lesley Ross won the W50 Long course, other top ten results were: 2nd for William Gardner on M21 Elite course, 3rd Sheila Carey W70 Long course, 1st Alfie Bullus M20 Long course, 9th Nadine Wright W21 Long course, 7th Anne Straube W40 Long course, 7th Alistair Landels M50 Long course, 5th Barry Elkington M60 Long course, 3rd Mykyta Chubynsky, 8th Ben Flippance and 9th Paul Gregson on M40 Short course, 10th Richard Gardner M65 Long course, 2nd Andy Emmerson and 3rd Bruce Bryant on the M60 Short course, 3rd Tom Jeffries M45 Short course, 9th Peter Carey M75 Long course, 4th John Bowman M75 Short course, 5th Roger Hailey M80 course, 2nd Carolyn Marr W70 Short course, t2nd Liz Phillips W55 Short course, 5th Sian Gardner and 9th Rachel Alexander W60 Short course, 8th Sue Bicknell W75 course, 3rd Hilary Simpson W80 course, 10th Max Straube-Roth M10 A course, 2nd Ruben Jeffries M10 B course.

Next event is at St Nicholas Park in Warwick on Wednesday 1st May with starts anytime between 6pm and 7.30pm.. This is the first in a series of Wednesday Summer evening races that OD are organising. It will be a great opportunity for first timers to test their running and walking skills around the park and surrounding areas, whilst navigating to controls specifically positioned for the evening. Using electronic chip timers and a specially drawn map competitors of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families can experience this outdoor adventure sport. There will be an easy 1.7km course, a 3.5km medium and a 5km plus long course. In addition especially to attract fast runners there is a challenge score 45 minute race, to see how many of the 30 controls can be found in the time limit with each control earning a score of 10 points. No need to book just turn up, see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or tel: 01926 632189.