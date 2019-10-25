ORIENTEERING: Great performances at national interclub final

Octavian Droobers

Following a pre-qualification round the club members travelled to Pippingford Park, in West Sussex, to compete in the national interclub Compass Sport Cup final. The club finished overall in 5th place and our top 25 counting runners amassed a total of 2198 points, this was much improved from our last final in 2017 when the club scored 1835 points and an 8th place.

Top scorer was Sheila Carey W70 who scored 98 points (from a possible 100), achieved by coming 3nd on the Hyper Vets 3.5km course in 44.14mins. Lesley Ross and Duncan Birtwistle scored 97, Barry Elkington 96, Will Gardner 96, Nathan Lawson 95, Anne Straube 93, Alistair Powell 92, Alistair Landels 91, Richard Gardner 90, Andy Emmerson 89, Bob Brandon 88, Nadine Wright 88, Juliette Soulard 87, Sue Hallett 86, Keith Willdig 85, Bruce Bryant 85, Peter Carey 84, and club juniors: Josie Smart 84, Max Straube-Roth 80 and Pippa Smart 80. Tom Jeffries scored 79, Jill Emmerson 79 and Liz Phillips 73.

Next year's final will be staged at Sutton Coldfield and will be organised by Octavian Droobers. The club captains are looking forward to an even better result next year.