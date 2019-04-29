ORIENTEERING: Great results for Octavian Droobers in four-day festival

Youngsters representing England at World Schools Championships

The annual Orienteering Festival took place in Southern England this year and over the four days a variety of races, from sprint, middle and long distances plus a relay were staged. This, the JK2019, is the largest event in the UK calendar and some 4,500 competitors from around the UK and overseas enjoyed the brilliant weather. OD club members were well represented and there were some good results.

After a delay in providing the results we are pleased to announce that OD’s M21 Elite runner Will Gardner was placed 3rd overall after coming 4th in the Middle race and 2nd in the Long race. He was just 28 seconds behind the winner – Chris Smithard of Forth Valley Orienteers - combined total of 2 hours 9 minutes and 44 seconds. Matt Elkington was 13th, Nathan Lawson 17th and Duncan Birtwistle 21st also in the M21 Elite race. The club has some great runners in this class. They went on to perform well in the JK Trophy relay competition clocking up a 3rd place with the team of Nathan Lawson, Matt Elkington and Will Gardner. The Senior Women's team of Lesley Ross, Juliette Soulard and Anne Straube had a great 4th place result, as did the Ultra Veteran team of Bob Brandon, Sheila Carey and Barry Elkington. Further results will be published as we receive them.

World Schools Orienteering Championships

Florence and Tabitha Lunn, from Kenilworth School, are this week competing for England at these championships being held in Otepaa in Estonia. They will both be part of the junior girls select team and will be experiencing orienteering through thick forests and hilly landscapes. They will be joining more than 800 athletes from 23 countries from around the world from as far away as New Zealand, China and Brazil as well as from many European countries. Supporting the England teams are OD’s Mel Elkington, deputy head of delegation and coach Sophie Kirk. The club wishes them every success.

Birchwood Urban Middle distance results

Peter Carey was top Men's HyperVet on the 3.2km course at the event organised by Manchester and District Orienteering Club. Sheila Carey was 3rd on the Women's UltraVet 3.2km course and Keith Willdig was 7th on the Men's UtlraVet 4.2km course.

Next event

Next Event is at Elmdon Park, Solihull, B92 9EJ, on Wednesday 8th May with starts anytime between 6pm and 7.30pm.. This is the second in a series of Wednesday Summer evening races that OD are organising. It will be a great opportunity for first timers to test their running and walking skills around the parkland, whilst navigating to controls specifically positioned for the evening. A bit like a treasure hunt. Using electronic chip timers and a specially drawn map competitors of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families can experience this outdoor adventure sport. There will be easy 2km courses up to 5km longer courses to suit all abilities. No need to book just turn up, instruction given to all newcomers, see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or call 01926 632189.