ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Brandon Wood on Sunday

Octavian Droobers

Congratulations to club members who have achieved some great results this year competing in the UK Urban League. The league, now in its 10th year, is run at 20 different towns and cities around the UK including Edinburgh, Coventry and London. Many OD members have competed at these and from their best 6 or 7 races, depending on age category from the 20, the club is pleased to announce two national winners:

Nadine Wright W21 who scored 645 points from her best 7 races and Peter Carey M75 who achieved the maximum 600 points, from his best 6 races.

Other club members scored well: Sheila Carey W70 was 2nd with 664 points in the Ultravet Women's class, Chris McCartney M50 12th on the Veteran Men course 533 points Sue Bicknell W75 10th in the Hypervet Women's category scoring 275 points and 11th place for Mike Hampton M70 with 590.5 points in the Ultravet Men's class.

A special mention goes out to Will Gardner, currently the top ranked orienteer in Britain, who this weekend with his team from Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club, won the midland cross country relay championships and who this week is travelling to China to compete for GB in the 4th round of the World Orienteering Cup series. We wish him every success.

Octavian Droobers welcomes newcomers of all abilities to this fun adventure outdoor sport, runners and walkers, of all ages 5 – 85 years, to their next event on Sunday 27th October at Brandon Wood, near Coventry. Families especially enjoy this as it is often likened to a treasure hunt. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 10am and 12 noon, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org or call 01926 632189.