ORIENTEERING: League leaders Octavian Droobers compete in snowy Shropshire

West Midlands League event at Titterstone Clee, Shropshire

The league event at Titterstone Clee, organised by Harlequins Orienteering Club, saw a good number of Octavian Droobers club members competing. The club are currently league leaders and good runs by members will ensure this remains the case. The very wet and indeed snowy conditions, with some high climbs, on the exposed moorland, did not deter and there were several top 10 places. Chris McCartney M50 was 1st on the Blue 7.2km course with 265 metres of climb taking 68.58mins and Robert Bambrook M45 was 6th on the same course in 80.56mins, a 1st for Bruce Bryant M60 on the Green 4.8km course taking 48.38mins closely followed by Keith Willdig M70 in 2nd in 50.18mins. Other top 10 places: David Leadley M55 6th in 88.11mins and Anne Straube W40 94.12mins on the Brown 9.5km course with 345 metres of climb. Joanne Leigh W50 was 8th on the Short Green 3.6km course in 56.06mins. Top junior on the Green 4.8km course was Luke Cherry M16 taking 61.19mins and Max Straube-Roth M10 was 3rd on the 3.1km Orange course.

At Wendover Woods in Buckinghamshire, Thames Valley’s event saw Nadine Wright in second W21 place on the Blue 7.2km course running through the steep sided woods with 340 metres of climb taking 74.03mins. At the Twin Peaks 2 day event Nathan Lawson M21 was 6th on Day 1 at Errwood taking 70.10mins on the 6.9km course with 280 metres of climb and on Day 2 Sue Bicknell W75 was 2nd on the Womens Hyper Vet 5km course taking 46.53mins at the Stockport Urban event.