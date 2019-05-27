ORIENTEERING: Newcomers welcome to have a go at Coombe Country Park

Octavian Droober selected for Great Britain's World Cup team

Octavian Droober Will Gardner who has been selected to compete in the 1st round of the World Cup series taking place in Helsinki, Finland from June 7-11. He will join ten other British athletes and will be racing in both the Middle and Long distance disciplines and has also been selected for the mixed sprint relay. The club wishes him and the British team every success.

World Orienteering Day

Octavian Droobers celebrated this day by organising two events based at Abbey Fields, Kenilworth, park and an urban and running an introductory session to 40 school pupils at Compton Verney. This brought the number of participants to 118 which will add to the worldwide current number of 160,000 from 64 countries and regions at 822 registered events. It is anticipated that over 350,000 competitors will have joined in after all events have been recorded.

Results from around the country

Lakeland National weekend

On the 1st Day at Caw, Max Straube-Roth M10 was 2nd in 22.57mins on the 1.5km Yellow course. At Stickle Pike on Day 2 Matthew Elkington M21 was 5th in 44.13mins on the 6km Black course, with 300 metres of climb. Jill Emmerson W55 was 7th on the 3km Short Green course in 42.45mins, Carolyn Marr W70 3rd 53.49mins on the 2.33km course and Max Straube-Roth M10 2nd in 20.20mins on the 1.52km course.

King’s Lynn Urban

Nadine Wright W21 was 2nd in 48.54mins on the 6km Womens Open race around the Norfolk Orienteering Club organised event around King’s Lynn. Richard Gardner M65 was the winner of the 4km Men Ultra Vet class in 31.28mins

Calke Abbey Park

Derwent Valley Orienteering Club organised an event in the grounds of Calke Abbey, Derbyshire, and several club members enjoyed running across open pasture land and wooded areas. Mark Rookledge M50 was 10th on the longest course, Brown 9.6km in 64.33mins. Chris McCartney M50 was 7th on the 7.5km Blue course in 53.44mins. Joanne Leigh W50 was 4th in 45.18mins, Hilary May W65 9th in 78.53mins on the Light Green 3.6km course and Diana Hailey W75 10th on the 3.4km Orange course.

NEXT EVENT

On Wednesday, May 29 with starts anytime between 6pm and 7.30pm, Octavian Droobers are organising a race around the fields and woods at Coombe Country Park. They look forward to welcoming newcomers and experienced orienteers. A bit like a treasure hunt competitors need to find controls positioned around the woods, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer. All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families are welcome to experience this outdoor adventure sport. There will be short 2km courses up to 5km and longer courses to suit all abilities. No need to book just turn up, instruction given to all newcomers, see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or call 01926 632189.