ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers' Lesley Ross wins gold with England veterans

Another chance for beginners to have a go at orienteering on Saturday

England win Veteran Home International

Lesley Ross, representing England, was 3rd in her individual race on Sunday and 1st in the England Relay team with two male colleagues on Saturday, to help England to a resounding victory. The event was held this year in Scotland and organised by Edinburgh South Orienteering Club.

At the 12th London City Race, top ten places were won by Richard Gardner M65 8th on the Mens Ultra Vet 7.7km course in 42.15min and Liz Phillips W55 9th in 40.56mins on the Womens Super Vets 5.5km course.

At the West Midland Relays Championships held at Whitfield Valley Country Park, and organised by Potteries Orienteering Club, club members came back with trophies. Florence Lunn, Pippa Smart and Tabitha Lunn won the Intermediate Women class, Harriet Lawson, Ka Man Leung and Anne Straube won the Open Womens class and Oliver Lunn, Luke Cherry and Felix Lunn won the Intermediate Mens trophy. Second places were achieved by: Andy Cherry, Alistair Landels and John Smith in the Senior Men class, Bob Brandon, Gerry Spalton and Mike Baggott in the Super Veteran Mens class and John Middler, Rob Smart and Josie Smart in the Mixed Ad Hoc class.

Octavian Droobers welcomes newcomers of all abilities to this fun adventure outdoor sport, runners and walkers, of all ages 5 – 85 years, to its next event on Saturday 5th October at Kingsbury Water Park. Families especially enjoy this as it is often likened to a treasure hunt. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 10am and 12 noon, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org or tel: 01926 632189.