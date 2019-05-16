ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers successful in schools' championships

Another chance for beginners to have a go

PICTUERD: Felix Lunn and Eoin Hankinson of Kenilworth School with the West Midlands Schools Orienteering Secondary School trophy.

Park Hall race, West Midlands League event.

Potteries Orienteering Club organised this and OD club members, current league leaders, scored well for the club. On the 5.4km Blue course the winner was Chris McCartney M50 who took 52.21mins with Tom Jeffries M45 2nd in 55.43mins and Lesley Ross W50 was top woman taking 68.19mins. Robert Brandon M70 was 1st on the Short Green 3.2km course taking 47.30mins, sue Hallett W70 was 6th in 62.21mins. Diana Hailey W75 was 2nd on the 2.5km Orange course taking 43.49mins and Ruben Jeffries M10 was 5th on the Yellow 2.1km course in 56.54mins.

West Midlands Schools Championships

Walton Chasers organised the championships at Shoal Hill, Staffordshire, and it was great to see that school teams linked to OD did so well. In the Primary Schools category Winterfold School were winners and Bablake Junior school came 3rd. Winterfold School also won the middle school category and Kenilworth School came 2nd. Kenilworth School were winners of the Secondary School competition. Some outstanding individual scores from junior club members included 1st places for Oliver Flippance in the Year 11 Boys category, Eoin Hankinson in the Year 9 and 10 Boys, Florence Lunn Year 9 & 10 Girls, Isla Prince Year 7 & 8 girls and Oriana MacGibbon Year 6 girls.

Clifton Urban Results

Nottingham Orienteering Club organised an Urban event around Nottingham Trent campus and surrounding area. Richard Gardner was top OD on the Men’s Super Vet class coming 10th in 42.32mins on the 5.3km course.

Next event

On Wednesday, May 22 with starts anytime between 6pm and 7.30pm, Octavian Droobers are organising a race around Hay Wood, Baddesley Clinton. They look forward to seeing newcomers and experienced orienteers explore the beautiful woods. A bit like a treasure hunt competitors need to find controls positioned around the woods, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer. All ages, 5–85 years, especially families are welcome to experience this outdoor adventure sport. There will be short 2km courses up to 5km and longer courses to suit all abilities. No need to book just turn up, instruction given to all newcomers, see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or call 01926 632189.