ORIENTEERING: Terrific results from six days in Scotland

Octavian Droobers

The biannual Scottish 6 days of Orienteering did not disappoint those who ventured to compete in glorious sunshine and on the terrific terrain with nearly 3,000 orienteers in Perthshire. Octavian Droober club members came away with many prizes and podium places.

Trevor Simpson was awarded a cumulative 1st place after competing in the M80 class and his wife Hilary Simpson was 2nd overall on the W80 class both of whom were celebrating their 80th birthdays. Congratulations also to other 2nd placed competitors: Nathan Lawson 2nd overall in the M21 Elite class, Alistair Landels on the M50 Long course and Sheila Carey on the W70 Long course. Rachel Emmerson was 3rd overall on the W21 Long course and Lesley Ross was also 3rd on the W50 Long courses. Chris McCartney won the M50 short course. Nathan Lawson also won the Open Mens 5km Sprint race around Crieff, as did Peter Carey winning the Hyper Vet 75+ years class, and Sue Bicknell had a great result too coming in 3rd on the W75 course.

Octavian Droobers welcome newcomers of all abilities to this fun adventure outdoor sport, runners and walkers, of all ages 5 – 85 years, to its summer Wednesday evening events. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 6 and 7.30pm, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed. On Wednesday, August 14 it will be at Itchington Holt near Harbury and at Burton Dassett Country Park on August 21. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.