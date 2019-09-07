ORIENTEERING: Top ten places for Droobers at Thame

Great run earns victory for Peter Carey

Thame and Hereford Urban Races

Thames Valley organised some great races over seven courses for 16 different classes around the streets and parks of Thame. Competitors from Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club were very visible and achieved some good top ten placings. Competitors on each course were made aware that the actual distances travelled would be up to 40% longer than the course length dependent on the route chosen to find each control point.

Peter Carey M75 had a great run coming in 1st in 33.54mins on the 3.8km Men's Hyper Vet course. Ka Man Leung W21 was 4th in 53.15mins and Nadine Wright W21 7th in 56.18mins on the Women's Open 7km course. On the Mens Open 8.2km course Kin Wai Lee M21 was 10th in 51.55mins as was Keith Willdig M70 on the Men's Ultra Vet 4.9km in 42.12mins. On the Women's Ultra Vet 3.8km course Sheila Carey W70 was 4th in 36.26mins, Margaret Willdig W65 8th in 42.17mins and Karin Kirk W70 9th in 44.14mins.

Hereford City was the venue for the North Gloucester Orienteering club event and Chris McCartney M50 was 1st on the Blue course in 43.31mins Bruce Bryant M60 was 6th on the Green course in 30.01mins and Liz Phillips W55 2nd on the Short Green course in 31.13mins.

Octavian Droobers welcomes newcomers of all abilities to this fun adventure outdoor sport, runners and walkers, of all ages 5 – 85 years, to its next event on Saturday 21st September at Tudor Grange Park, Solihull, B91 3LU. Families especially enjoy this as it is often likened to a treasure hunt. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 10am and 12 noon, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org or call 01926 632189.