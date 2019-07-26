ORIENTEERING: Try orienteering with a difference - a photo challenge around Rugby

Match photos of the town to locations on map

Photo Orienteering is coming to Rugby Town on Sunday, August 11. This exciting and fun way to explore the town involves matching the correct photo to the location shown on a map. There will be 87 locations, indicated by a circle on the map and entrants need to stand exactly on these spots, look around and match one of the photos of Rugby’s landmarks and historical buildings etc to what they can see. To show that you have found the right photo put the number from the circle on the map onto the photo sheet. To help all entrants there will be an example near the start.

Bruce Bryant and Liz Phillips of Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club have devised this great summer fun morning of orienteering with a difference. The start and registration, anytime from 9.30am and 10.30am, is located in the Newbold Road car park, between the Police Station and the Benn Hall. The car park is free on Sundays and the finish will be in Caldecott Park next to Gloria & Lil’s Tool Shed Café.

This is an ideal fun activity for individuals, families or teams to see how many locations can be found before reporting back to the finish by 12.30pm..Please pre-book your map and photo sheet by August 4 by emailing brucebryant@btinternet.com and pay £6 entry fee on the day. There will be a limited number of maps and photo sheets available on Sunday, August 11, but ensure your copy please pre-book. Full details are on the club website www.octavian-droobers.org