ORIENTEERING: Two new British champions for the Octavian Droobers

Another chance for beginners of all ages to try this adventure sport

The British Sprint and Middle Distance Championships titles were fought for this weekend at Loughborough University and in the Peak District and many OD members went up for the challenge.

.

At the British Sprint Championships around the University campus, organised by Leicestershire Orienteering Club, there were qualifying heats in the morning followed by the finals in the afternoon. Congratulations to Peter Carey who had a great run in the final coming 1st on the M75 1.6km course taking 15.23mins to become M75 British Sprint Champion.

Sprint ‘A’ Final results: after qualifying for the ‘A’ Final Max Straube-Roth had a great run and came in 3rd on the 1.6km M10 course in 16.53mins, Will Gardner was 4th in the closely fought Mens Open Race taking 13.24mins on the 3km course and Nathan Lawson was 6th in 13.34mins, Anne Straube was 4th on the W40 1.8km course in 13.30mins and Barry Elkington was 5th in 14.35mins on the M60 2km course,

Running in the ‘B’ Finals results were: Andy Emmerson 1st in 14.15mins on the M60 1.8km course, Sue Bicknell 1st on the W75 1.3km course in 16.28mins, Harriet Lawson 2nd in 16.34mins on the Womens Open 2.3km course, Rob Bambrook 2nd on the M45 1.8km course in 13.19mins, Josie Smart 3rd in 14.24mins on the W14B 1.4km course, Juliette Soulard 3rd in 15.37mins on the W45 1.5km course, Liz Phillips 3rd in 13.49mins on the 1.4km W55 course, Richard Gardner 4th on the M65 1.6km course in 14.16mins, Sue Hallett 4th and Karin Kirk 5th on the W70 1.3km course.

Chinley Churn in the high peaks area, near Chapel en le Frith, was the location for the Middle Distance Championships, organised by Derwent Valley Orienteers. The early low cloud, mist and drizzle did clear eventually allowing later competitors clear views as they ran across the exposed moorland. Lesley Ross was crowned W40 British Middle Distance Champion on the 4.1km course taking 36.27mins.

A great run by Max Straube-Roth saw him on the podium taking 2nd place in 9.26mins on the 1.5km M10 course and fellow junior Adam Landels was 5th in 10.34mins. Also on the podium were Alistair Landels who 2nd on the M50 5.2km course in 37.13mins, Peter Carey 2nd on the 3.3km M75 course taking 42.06mins, Sheila Carey 2nd in 25.52mins on the W70 2.3km course, Anne Straube 3rd in 43.53mins on the 4.6km W40 course, Will Gardner was 3rd in 31.41mins, only 22 seconds behind the winner on the M21 5.5km course and Nathan Lawson 5th in 32.48mins, Sam Leadley was 5th on the M20 3.7km course in 28.04mins and Sue Bicknell 5th in 39.58mins on the W75 2.3km course.

Octavian Droobers welcomes newcomers of all abilities to this fun adventure outdoor sport, runners and walkers, of all ages 5 – 85 years, to its next event on Saturday 21st September at Tudor Grange Park, Solihull, B91 1NB. Families especially enjoy this as it is often likened to a treasure hunt. One advantage is that there is no need to pre-book your place, just turn up, anytime between 10am and 12 noon, instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed. For full details see www.octavian-droobers.org or tel: 01926 632189.