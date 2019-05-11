POOL: Rugby pool players on UK Seniors Tour

Duo grateful for sponsorship support from town pubs

Roger Hunt and Mark Winham (pictured above) have been competing on the 2019 UK Seniors Pool Tour.

The first event in January was in Bury, Manchester when Roger reached the last 32 in the main event. Two weeks ago they were in Great Yarmouth for the second event, when Mark reached the last 32 in the main event and Roger was in the last eight of the Plate.

Roger has been competing on the UK Seniors Tour since it started eight years ago, while Mark has only taken part for the past two years.

There were only 64 players in the early days, now it has grown to 144 from all over the country.

Roger and Mark are grateful to the Seven Stars and The Merchants Inn for their sponsorship. The two pubs also supported Roger when he played for England seniors for six years, from 2008 to 2014.