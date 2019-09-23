POOL: Third charity tournament in memory of Kelvin Hunt

Event at Bar 8 raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Kelvin Hunt Memorial Pool Trophy at Bar 8 on Sunday saw (pictured from left) Martin Winham doubles runner-up, Ian Forman doubles winner, tournament organiser Roger Hunt, doubles winner Carl Russell and Guy Smith doubles runner-up.

Roger is grateful to all the sponsors of the third event in memory of his brother - Seven Stars, Merchants Inn, Romna Spice Indian, The Rugby Tap, Sean Quigley and Town & County Club - who helped the event to raise £138 for Macmillan Cancer Support.