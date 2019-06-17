ROAD RUNNING: Victory for Alistair McDonnell in Corby

Elisha De Mello wins Banbury 5 for Rugby & Northampton AC

CORBY 5 MILES

Alistair McDonnell clinched victory by 8 seconds in the Corby 5 mile road race when the Rugby & Northampton athlete recorded 26 mins 40 secs in the fourth round of the East Midlands Grand Prix Series on Wednesday, June 12.

Corby AC hosted the event once again at East Carlton country park and McDonnell made it three individual victories for R&N athletes so far this series and each time the Senior men have come out on top in the team race.

Coventry Godiva’s Harvey Speed finished in second place and just six seconds adrift was R&N’s Ben Musgrove making the top three for the first time.

Stephen Marks won the M40 category in 10th position on 28:49 and completing the winning quartet was veteran Jonathan Taylor in 43rd spot with 30:49 ( M40 8th ).

The Junior race saw Adam Bebbington finish 3rd in 32:39.

Kettering Town Harriers made it 11 wins from the last 13 EMGP races in the Veteran Men's team competition with Rugby & Northampton finishing second.

Backing up Marks and Taylor in the squad were Scott Fisher in 33:14 ( M40 18th ) and Pete Thomas on 33:52 for 3rd in the M55 race.

Smail Khennas had a superb run in winning the M65 category with a time of 36:27 and in doing so defeated all the athletes over 60.

In the ladies' race Lucy Dowsett of Cambridge & Coleridge recorded a winning time of 30:28, just getting the better of 11 times race winner and 2015 overall champion Rachel Doherty with the Higham Harriers athlete three seconds behind.

Twice winner Kelly Barnett of Wellingborough & District finished third in 32:49 and helped her club to victory in the Senior Women's team placings.

Alison Cobb led home Rugby & Northampton for the second time in winning the F50 event on 37:24 for 25th spot overall. Veteran team mates Lisa-Marie Phillips (F45 7th) and Minerva Chesser ( F40 9th ) recorded 40:12 and 40:29 respectively.

The trio were 8th overall for the Seniors and 5th for the veteran team behind winners Wootton Road Runners.

BANBURY 5 MILES

Elisha De Mello of Rugby & Northampton AC took victory in the third race of the East Midlands Grand Prix when he recorded 26:04 in the Banbury 5 miles on Tuesday, June 4.

In doing so he defeated the top three athletes from the Rugby 6 two weeks earlier and clinched his second EMGP race victory following his 2016 triumph at Weedon.

Rugby winner Alistair Smith of Coventry Godiva Harriers was 17 seconds adrift with his team mate Harvey Speed just 3 seconds further back in third place.

Alistair McDonnell of R&N crossed the line in 4th spot on 26:37 and was followed by Daniel Mould in exactly 28 mins for 11th position.

The Senior Men from the club sealed the team victory when Daniel Williams completed the quartet in 28:43, which also saw him win the M40 section in 15th overall.

R&N’s veteran squad had to settle for second once again behind Kettering Town Harriers and backing up Williams in the team were Mike Andrews ( 19th and 2nd M45 ) in 29:06, Jonathan Taylor with 30:21 ( 40th and M40 7th ) and Andrew Jacks on 30:59 ( 54th and M45 7th ).

The ladies' race saw a win for Frankie Snare with a time of 30:58 and in second place was Tia Williams from the host club Banbury Harriers who was the first Junior lady in 33:05.

In third spot was prolific racer Sue Harrison of Leamington who has won 14 EMGP races since the turn of the millennium, although her last victory came at Banbury six years ago.

Now in the F45 category, Harrison recorded 33:07 to win her age group.

This helped Leamington to win both the Senior and Veteran women's team races, which they last achieved at Banbury in 2012.

Alison Cobb led home Rugby & Northampton for the first time in 26th place with 36:59, which also clinched 3rd in the F50 section.

Along with veterans Lisa-Marie Phillips ( F45 13th ) in 39:49 and Helen Jones ( F50 7th ) in 40:18 the Seniors finished 9th and the Veterans 8th.