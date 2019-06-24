ROAD RUNNING: Will Gardner's first ever race win for club as men's team clinch title

Terry Egan completes his 100th race in East Midlands Grand Prix series

Weedon 10k

Tuesday, June 18 2019

The Senior Men from Rugby & Northampton AC became overall champions of the East Midlands Grand Prix series when they clinched their fourth victory at the Weedon 10k.

After five races in the series and with one second place they cannot be caught and retained their title to make it four wins in the last five years.

William Gardner achieved his first ever race win for the club when he recorded 33:31 for a six-seconds victory over Marshall Milton Keynes’ Tom Comerford in a tough course that takes in Everdon Stubbs.

Alexander Ash of Wellingborough & District came third in 34:03.

Mark Hill was the second R&N athlete to cross the line in 4th position on exactly 35 minutes with Daniel Mould chasing him home to record 6th spot once again on 35:13.

Winning the M40 category for the third time in the series was Stephen Marks in 10th place on 36:07 to close out the victorious team.

Also making the top twenty were Dave Ball (15th in 36:29) and Daniel Cook (18th in 36:51).

Rugby & Northampton also won the Veteran Men’s team race to keep their hopes alive for the overall title, but they must win the final two races to clinch it.

Scoring in the team with Marks were Mike Andrews in 37:40 (26th and M45 3rd), Dean Oldfield in 37:55 (30th and M40 5th) and Jonathan Taylor in 38:43 (41st and M40 8th).

Veteran M40 Nick Gower was five seconds adrift in 43rd just missing out on a scoring place.

Adam Bebbington claimed top spot in the Junior Men’s competition with 42:08.

Former race winner Terry Egan finally completed his 100th race in the EMGP series after running the inaugural race back in 1984. The 58-year-old recorded 42:08.

Coventry Godiva’s Myshola Kirkham had previously won two races in the series, but her last triumph came at Weedon eight years ago. Now competing in the F35 category she clinched her third outright win in the ladies race with a time of 41:32.

Kelly Barnett finished second in 41:47 and helped her club Wellingborough & District to their third win of the competition in the Senior Womens event. Gemma Hoddle of Higham Harriers was just five seconds adrift in 3rd place and 2nd F35.

Leading home Rugby & Northampton for the third consecutive race was Alison Cobb in 23rd spot on 47:44 and her fourth victory in the F50 section gave her the overall title for the age group.

Lisa-Marie Phillips (50:16 and F45 4th) and Helen Jones (52:08 and F50 2nd) put the Senior Women in 7th position and the Veterans 3rd behind first-time winners Silson AC.