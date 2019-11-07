RUGBY: Big game for unbeaten Saints as leaders Old Coventrians visit

Saints in their last home game with Ledbury - this Saturday Old Coventrians are their visitors for a top-of-the-table clash between two unbeaten sides

The town’s rugby teams return to league action this weekend after their break for last Saturday’s World Cup final.

Rugby St Andrews supporters will be looking forward to the visit of Old Coventrians to John Tomalin Way in a top-of-the-table clash in Midlands 3 West (South).

Saints are just two points behind their visitors, both having won five games out of five so far.

Mid-table Newbold are hosting second-placed Dudley Kingswinford at Parkfield Road in a Midlands 1 West fixture.

In Midlands 1 East, seventh-placed Rugby Lions will welcome bottom club Wellingborough to Webb Ellis Road.

Old Laurentians have a trip to Spartans, who are just a couple of places below them in Midlands 2 West (South).

OLs will be looking to improve on their eighth place from just two wins out of their five games in the league so far this season.

Rugby Welsh are at home to seventh-placed Keresley at Alwyn Road in Midlands 5 West (South).

Welsh are third in the table on 16 points from three good wins out of five, just behind Atherstone on 17 and leaders Chaddesley Corbett on 19.