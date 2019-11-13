RUGBY: First home win of the season for Rugby Lions - 32-5 over Wellingborough

Lions on their way to a 32-5 win against Wellingborough

PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Midlands 1 East: Rugby Lions 32 Wellingborough 5

Prior to this home match the Lions had won four of their eight games played but as yet had not recorded a home victory, writes Geoff Buck.

Tim Murphy on his way to the line

In cold, damp conditions the Lions welcomed Wellingborough to Webb Ellis Road. The opposition languished at the foot of the table with only one win so far. However by half time the contest was still very much in the balance. Lions opened the scoring with a Kris McFedries penalty but Wellingborough were first to record a try following neat interplay. The conversion was missed. Lions quickly replied with a try following a rumbling maul that saw Tim Murphy cross for a converted try. A further Lions penalty was converted by McFedries giving the home team a 13-5 lead at half time.

The second half saw a much greater cohesion from The Lions and despite persistent rain they secured a bonus point win by adding three further tries. The first of these came from replacement Mitch Corney following a scrum deep in the Wellingborough half. McFedries was successful with the conversion. The Lions third try came after 31 minutes when slick passing by the backs saw Mike Howe touchdown close to the corner flag. The bonus point try came close to the final whistle when Nick Walton forced his way over following concerted pressure deep in the Wellingborough 22. McFedries added the conversion. The game was a classic one of two halves. If the Lions can repeat their second half showing over a whole 80 minutes they will continue to climb up the league.

Saturday’s scheduled game should have been away at high flying Derby but following the recent floods in that part of the country this will now be played at Webb Ellis Road, kick-off 2.15pm.

Tim Murphy goes over for a try

Wellingborough tackle Callum Forsyth

Try scorer Mitch Corney

Chris Wood