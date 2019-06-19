RUGBY: Hamplified 2019 festival at Rugby St Andrews

Rugby Sevens tournament and live music at Ashlawn Road ground

Rugby St Andrews’ annual Hamplified festival takes place on Saturday, June 22 at their John Tomalin Way ground in Ashlawn Road.

The club say it promises to be another great day of brilliant rugby action and fantastic live music.

The Rugby Sevens tournament kicks off at 10am, with team registration from 9.15am, at just £5 per player. The live music starts at 1pm.

This year the line up of bands playing on the main outdoor stage is set to include: The EGO, AMC, Shemp, Brazier, Stevie Jones & The Wildfires, Synthmachine, Massive Happy and The Paper Street Soap Company.

Headlining on the indoor Indie Stage in the evening will be Courthouse and The Foo Fighters...described as the UK’s number one Foo Fighter Tribute Act.

Alongside all of this will be the return of the Matt Hampson Speed Test and new for this year, the Rocking Rodeo Rugby Ball.

A selection of stalls and attractions will include face painting, street food, outdoor bar and barbecue as well as their big Matt Hampson prize raffle.

All of the proceeds will help to raise funds for the Matt Hampson Foundation. Last year, they raised a massive £2,500 for ‘Hambo’ and would like to thank everyone who contributed.

Saints are hoping a huge turnout from the local community will support the event and raise even more for the charity again this year.