RUGBY: League season kicks off for Lions and Newbold

Old Laurentians in Warwickshire Shield action

Rugby Lions kick off their Midlands 1 East campaign on Saturday (September 7) with a trip to Oadby Wyggestonians. Newbold are also away for their first Midlands 1 West game of the season, travelling to Ludlow.

Old Laurentians’ 1st XV start their competitive season with a Warwickshire Shield game at home at Fenley Field against Barkers Butts on Saturday (September 7). They then begin their league fixtures in Midlands 2 West (South) with a trip to Nuneaton Old Edwardians on September 14.

Rugby St Andrews' Midlands 3 West (South) campaign begins away at Berkswell & Balsall on September 14.

Rugby Welsh will open their Midlands 5 West (South) campaign by visiting league newcomers Bloxwich on September 14.