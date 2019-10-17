RUGBY: Lions hosting league leaders Syston on Saturday

Depleted Lions beaten at West Bridgford

PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Nick Walton

This Saturday Rugby Lions entertain league leaders Syston at Webb Ellis Road for a 3pm kick off. Syston have won all six of their games so far, to Lions' three.

Midlands 1 East

West Bridgford 47 Rugby Lions 20

With the three main jumpers, Chris Wood, Josh Lockley and Sam James all missing, the omens for the lineouts were not good.

Callum Forsyth

The home side scored two early tries, but Andy Bowyer dived over in the left corner, writes Dave Rushall.

Nick Walton was harshly shown a yellow card before Phil Reed reduced the arrears with a penalty. The home side’s lively backs scored two more tries, but Rugby’s second followed a short lineout when Nick Walton returned the ball to thrower Louis Addleton (playing at no.6) to scamper over in the corner. Another catch and drive put the home side 33-13 up at half time.

A lovely combination between Andy Morrison and Mike Howe got to within ten metres before the supporting Martin Wood took over for an excellent try. Kris McFedries converted.

The referee then spotted something noone else did and Nick Walton was shown a second yellow card and consequently red.

The numerical disadvantage effectively ended Lions’ hopes and two more converted tries for the home side completed the scoring.

Hooker Louis Addleton - wearing no.6 in Saturday's game - goes over for a try

Callum Forsyth gets a pass away to Ben Nuttall at West Bridgford

James Wilsher-Aiken with the ball for Lions