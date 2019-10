Rugby Lions welcomed league leaders Syston to Webb Ellis Road on Saturday. Syston were boasting a 100% record and were always going to be a tough proposition, winning this Midlands 1 East game 37-15. This weekend Lions travel to Towcestrians.

Andy Bowyer, with Callum Forsyth upended and Ed Gledson behind in Saturdays game at Webb Ellis Road

Martin Wood breaks for Lions in Saturday's game

Callum Forsyth later went to hospital with a suspected broken jaw

Syston tackle Josh Lockley

