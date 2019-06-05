RUGBY: Newbold celebrate regional award for minis & juniors chairman

Rob Bower earns invitation to Mitsubishi annual volunteer awards ceremony at Twickenham

Successful season finishes with Mitsubishi volunteer awards

Newbold minis & juniors chairman Rob Bower

After a successful season for Newbold on Avon RFC minis and juniors, three volunteers - Rob Bower, Paul Tainton and Lizz Clarke - were shortlisted to attend the Mitsubishi volunteer awards evening at Broadstreet RFC recently. It ended with minis and juniors Chairman Rob Bower winning the overall award for the region, which involves attending the annual awards ceremony at Twickenham later in the year.

“ I’m absolutely delighted to be recognised for the time and effort that’s goes into making the minis and juniors section a success and want to dedicate this award to all involved," he said. "We have a great team of volunteers who give up a lot of time to make it a success. Although the season is over, there are already plans taking place for the new season with the RFU and schools and we cannot wait for the new season to begin."

Summer camps begin on Wednesday, June 5 from 7pm till 8pm and will run every Wednesday until the end of July at Newbold RFC.

Any new players wishing to come along are very welcome,