RUGBY: Newbold fight back from 14-0 down to earn a draw with last kick of game

True 'game of two halves' at Parkfield Road

Midlands 1 West

Old Halesonians try to stop Lee Lightowler on Saturday

Newbold on Avon 14

Old Halesonians 14

If there were ever a truer saying of ‘it was a game of two halves’ then this was it, writes Phil Fereday.

The Bold played into the wind in the first half and were soon on the attack but it came to an end after giving away a penalty.

Manny Sidhu scored Newbold's second try against Old Halesonians

From this the visitors were able to get into Newbold’s half and set up a platform to score the first converted try of the game.

Newbold then spent a long period in the visitors’ half trying to break through a determined defence, only to see a pass intercepted by their wing who ran 80 metres to score their second converted try, 0-14. This is how it stayed to half time.

In the second half, playing with the wind, Newbold seemed unable to get on the scoresheet until a interception by Ethan Wookey from inside his own 22 metres enabled him to run the length of the pitch to score.

Dan O’Brien slotted over the easy conversion for 7-14 .

Rudi Reid, Newbold's new signing from Nuneaton

The remaining eight minutes saw a constant battering of the visitors’ try line, who in defence gave away penalty after penalty and had two men yellow carded.

In what was the final play of the game Manny Sidhu scored in the corner. So, with no time left it was down to the conversion to decide the match.

Up stepped birthday boy O’Brien to slot over a magnificent touch line kick to earn Newbold a draw. The final whistle blew not that anyone heard it amongst the home supporters’ cheers of relief.

This weekend Newbold have a trip to Stoke on Trent who are third in the table on 15 points after winning all three games so far. Newbold, down in 12th with five points, are still searching for their first victory after drawing with Ludow in the season’s opener and losing to a late penalty at Worcester last week.