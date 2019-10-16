RUGBY: Newbold hang on for well-deserved bonus-point win at Sutton Coldfield

Whitchurch are the visitors to Parkfield Road this weekend

PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH

Stu Houghton touches down after the Newbold pack force their way over the line

Midlands 1 West

Sutton Coldfield 25 Newbold on Avon 30

A well-deserved bonus-point win for Newbold, writes Phil Fereday.

Their big ball carriers were making metres into the home side half early on, with Ben Dawes, Rudi Reid and the Thompsons Ben and Sam being prominent runners. When the drives broke down it was scrum time and the Newbold pack were dominant shunting the home side backwards.

From one of these scrums Newbold scored a pushover try with scrum half Huw Thomas dotting the ball down under the post. Dan O’Brien converted.

From a lineout close to Sutton’s line, cleanly taken by Tom Dixon, Newbold drove over with hooker Stu Houghton claiming the try.

Sutton came back with a converted try and two penalties for 13-12 while Newbold were reduced to 14 men for a high tackle. But Newbold ended the half with a pushover try by Sam Thompson with O’Brien adding the extras for 13-19.

The second half started with Newbold back line making strong runs and from a set move Ethan Wookey collected a kick through to score in the corner, 13-24.

The next score was by the home side, an unconverted try from a catch and drive from a lineout, reducing Newbold’s lead to 18-24. Newbold, back on the attack, were awarded a penalty kicked by O’Brien for 18-27. But the home side would not lie down and came back strongly and scored a converted try in the corner 25-27.

In a frantic last few minutes an O’Brien penalty made it 25-30 but Sutton would still not give in and last play of the game scrum half Boon dropped on the ball to regain possession that allowed it to be kicked into touch for the final whistle to blow.

This weekend Whitchurch are the visitors to Parkfield Road.

Rudi Reid with the ball for Newbold against Sutton Coldfield on Saturday, supported by Wes Hallam and Reiss Boon