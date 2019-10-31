RUGBY: Newbold master monsoon conditions to win at Droitwich

Superb handling and skill levels in 33-0 victory

PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH

Ben Dawes makes a break

Midlands 1 West

Droitwich 0 Newbold on Avon 33

Newbold travelled to a very wet and waterlogged Droitwich, who had to switch pitches to ensure the game went ahead, writes Phil Fereday.

Not an ideal playing surface and in monsoon conditions it soon became apparent that Bold were up for this game no matter what conditions.

The handling and skill levels on show from Newbold were superb. Playing with the elements at their backs they were soon camped in Droitwich’s half, testing the home defence and after a set move from Newbold’s backs, Lee Lightowler broke though to release Josh Cooke to complete the move and dive over, 0-5.

Newbold came straight back and from a lineout caught by Tom Dixon some 10 metres out allowed set up the drive which saw Stu Houghton crashing over for a try, converted by Dan O’Brien, 0-12.

After 20 minutes Droitwich were down to 14 men after having a forward yellow carded for foul play.

Newbold were quick to take advantage from a loose ball 40 metres out, that was kicked on and controlled by Kyle Furlong for a try converted by O’Brien.

The final score of the half came after some fine forward drives and carries with Furlong crashing over and O’Brien’s kick making it 0-26 at half time.

Newbold began the second half playing into the wind and driving rain and it was 15 minutes before the next -and only - score of the half.

It came from some typical runs from the forwards, Ben Dawes once again carrying and making good ground before slipping the ball to Furlong to dot down for his hat-trick try to celebrate his return to the team. This was converted by O’Brien.

The rest of the half was ground out by both sides, with Newbold determined not to concede any points and this was achieved with a great deal of pride and grit from all the players.