RUGBY: Old Laurentians end Forest's unbeaten run to reach cup quarter-finals

Three Colts star with 20 points in Saturday's win

Intermediate Cup, Midlands, Round 3

Old Laurentians 25 Leicester Forest 10

OLs moved won through to the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup with a comfortable victory over a Leicester Forest side who arrived at Fenley Field with a 100 per cent record in league and cup this season, writes Bill Wallis.

OLs dominated the first half, allowing Forest very few opportunities to attack and went ahead after ten minutes.

Dom Hammond sniped for the line and was just held but when the ball was moved smartly away there was no holding Tom Hill, in his first start for the 1st XV, who exploded over from 20 metres out for a 5-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Dan Price kicked a fine penalty from wide out to increase the advantage to 8-0.

Twenty minutes had passed before Forest made a meaningful incursion into OLs’ 22 but were repelled by fine defensive play from the home side. Returning to the attack, OLs drove a five-metre lineout and flanker Matt O’Connor claimed the touchdown, converted by Price for a 15-0 lead, the score staying that way until half-time.

Forest got their first points on the board early in the second half with a penalty before a sustained spell of pressure by OLs earned a penalty that Price potted to restore OLs margin at 18-3.

OLs defence, the back row of James Orbinson, Alex Folwell and Matt O’Connor to the fore, were comfortably holding Forest’s attacking moves and pinning them back in their own half.

Then a clearance kick by Forest from deep defence failed to find touch and was fielded by Jordan Bunn. The full back ran it back before angling a clever kick downfield towards touch and Harry Spears was quick to exploit hesitancy in the visitors’ defence to seize the ball and go over, a fine kick from Price adding the goal points to the try to hoist OLs to a commanding 25-3 lead.

Forest did finally breach OLs’ defences with a try as the clock ticked over into added time at the end but the home side had earned the win with probably their best display of the season so far.

Of OLs’ points total, it is worthy of note that 20 came from the three Colts players in their side, Harry Spears and Matt O’Connor crossing for tries and Dan Price contributing ten points with the boot, each displaying maturity and skill well beyond their years.

Making his competitive debut for the club was back rower Alex Folwell who showed undoubted class in all that he did when he came off the bench, but unfortunately for the club his appearances are likely be limited because of a job move.

It’s back to league action this Saturday with a trip to Silhillians when OLs will be looking to improve their fortunes after a poor start to their league season.