RUGBY: Old Laurentians player chosen to be Rugby World Cup mascot in Japan

Eleven-year-old will walk out with the England team in October

A school girl from Rugby could barely contain her excitement after being surprised by rugby international fly-half, George Ford, with the news that she will be an Official Mascot for the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Eleven-year-old Izzy Herron will head to Japan later this year where she will walk out with the England team when they play Argentina on October 5 - courtesy of Worldwide Partner, Land Rover.

Izzy, a pupil at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, thought it was a normal school day until she was summoned to the headmistress’s office only to find Ford waiting for her with a bespoke ceremonial Rugby World Cup 2019 Land Rover cap, one of seven presented to all UK selected mascots.

Ford was also on hand to drive Izzy, her mum and brother home for tea.

This was the second surprise in as many weeks, having also met Rugby World Cup 2003 winner, Martin Johnson recently at the Premiership Rugby Final. Izzy was joined by the Land Rover ambassador as she recorded her video audition to enter the mascot competition, whereby she demonstrated best the values of grassroots rugby.

Izzy, who plays rugby at Old Laurentians RFC said: “I can’t believe it, I’ve been asking my Mum for weeks if she had heard anything about the competition and then today I was asked to go to my Headteacher’s office and saw George sitting there! I was really shocked and lost for words. I am so excited, and I can’t wait to go to Japan!"

George Ford, a Land Rover ambassador said: “Huge congratulations to Izzy on her mascot place for Rugby World Cup 2019, a once in a life-time experience for any young rugby fan. I am sure she’ll do a great job and it inspires her to keep playing rugby. I hope she and her family enjoys every minute of this money-can’t-buy prize.”

As a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019 (RWC 2019), Land Rover is recruiting 67 youngsters aged between 7-13 years old from Japan and 29 youngsters from other competing nations to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as a match day mascot at the prestigious tournament in Japan.