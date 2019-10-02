RUGBY: Old Laurentians Under 10s play season's first competitive fixture with Old Coventrians

Encouraging start to exciting season ahead for Fenley Field side

Sunday saw Old Laurentian U10’s take on Old Coventrian’s U10’s for their first competitive fixture of the season. This was also the first fixture for a handful of new boys and girls who have recently joined this ever prospering squad. The parents were entertained with some well rehearsed rucking, some sneaky ripping, the odd maul and most importantly some fantastic sportsmanship and teamwork.

Old Laurentian U10’s have always played beautiful passing rugby with added power and pace but the introduction of the rucking law meant the teams were challenged even further and had to listen carefully to the referee and coaching team as they worked hard to embrace this new aspect of the game.

Old Coventrians are old friends and most of the children now know their counterparts and enjoy meeting up with them twice a season to play some competitive rugby and consolidate their friendships! Overall, an encouraging start to an exciting season ahead.